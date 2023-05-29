'Star Fleet Commander' Kari Lake Still Thinks She's Governor

Eagle-eyed observers noticed Kari Lake in a jacket with "Governor" adorned on her jacket as she took to social media yesterday to advertise her pathetic Defend America Rally on Wednesday, somewhere in Phoenix because the site hasn't been determined yet.

Lake has vowed to take her fight to the Supreme Court, saying earlier this week, "We're also going to continue to, not only raise funds, but energy, for our legal team to continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court," Lake said in a news conference. Presumably, when she loses there she can take her case to the United Federation of Planets.

There’s an invasion at our border.



I will NOT sit idly by while Arizonans are put at risk.



That’s why I’m joining @Tom_D_Homan for our Defend America Rally on Wednesday!



Don’t miss it!



FREE TICKETS⤵️https://t.co/sFmzHdBNWD pic.twitter.com/LxdP2PmBxA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 28, 2023

Twitter reacted with the requisite derision this lunatic deserves.

Star Fleet Commander Kari Lake has actually spent money having her name and her imaginary job title embossed on her uniform...in case you were wondering just how far around the bend she's gone. pic.twitter.com/uHCCpNvW7I — Marc Michales (@MarcMichales) May 27, 2023

Kari Lake , Governor?!



This woman is nuts. pic.twitter.com/k9wuCmYERp — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) May 27, 2023