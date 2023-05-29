'Star Fleet Commander' Kari Lake Still Thinks She's Governor

Eagle-eyed observers noticed Kari Lake in a jacket with "Governor" adorned on her jacket as she took to social media yesterday to advertise her pathetic Defend America Rally on Wednesday, somewhere in Phoenix because the site hasn't been determined yet.
Lake has vowed to take her fight to the Supreme Court, saying earlier this week, "We're also going to continue to, not only raise funds, but energy, for our legal team to continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court," Lake said in a news conference. Presumably, when she loses there she can take her case to the United Federation of Planets.
Twitter reacted with the requisite derision this lunatic deserves.