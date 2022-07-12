WATCH LIVE: Hearing 7 For Jan. 6th Committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin says one of the things we'll learn during today's Jan. 6th committee hearing is the "fundamental importance of a meeting that took place in the White House" on Dec. 18. Via CBS News:

"And on that day, the group of outside lawyers who've been denominated 'Team Crazy' by people in and around the White House, came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country," Raskin said. "And so, some of the people involved in that were Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani was around for part of that discussion, Michael Flynn was around for that. But against this 'Team Crazy' were an inside group of lawyers who essentially wanted the president at that point to acknowledge that he had lost the election, and were far more willing to accept the reality of his defeat at that point."

Raskin said in the middle of the night on Dec. 19, Trump sent a tweet "after a crazy meeting, one that has been described as the craziest meeting in the entire Trump presidency."

"Donald Trump sent out the tweet that would be heard around the world, the first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of electoral college votes in a presidential election he had lost," Raskin said. "Absolutely unprecedented, nothing like that had ever happened before. So people are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country. "