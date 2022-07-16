Joe Rogan: Canada Is Communist

Apparently, this sort of thing is a regular occurrence on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host slagging Canada, or more accurately Justin Trudeau, mostly it seems over vaccine mandates. Rogan was astonished that you still need to be vaccinated to enter Canada, that masks are still worn to protect against COVID, and that Trudeau has become a dictator, how badly he treated those poor truckers in Ottawa last winter and so on.

All a bit stupid, but millions tune in every day to listen to such stuff, making Rogan extremely wealthy.

Source: Barrett Sports Media

During Thursday’s edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Podcaster Joe Rogan took some shots at Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the discussion with guest Tom Segura turned toward America’s neighbor to the north. “Canada is communist,” Rogan said. “They’re f–ked. They’re f–ked. They gotta get rid of that guy.” Now the podcaster admitted that he doesn’t know much about Canadian politics after Segura asked how long Trudeau would lead the country. However, Rogan did say that he liked the Canadian Prime Minister before the pandemic, but since 2020, that tone has changed. “I just liked him. I liked him before the pandemic. I was like he’s a handsome guy. Seems sweet. Good looking guy, confident, good talker,” Rogan said. “And during the pandemic, I’m like, “Oh, you’re a f–king dictator. Oh, you don’t like criticism. You’re trying to shut down criticism by saying all your critics are misogynists and racists.

Add in a bit of conspiracy theory about vaccines as well.

Furthermore, the host suggested Trudeau is accepting money to continue Canada’s policy of mandating vaccinations to enter the country. “Why do you want everybody to get injected every four months?” he asked of Trudeau.

He also ripped Canadians for still wearing masks, a not uncommon practice even though it's no longer mandated.

“It’s old. It’s 2022; it’s not 2019. They’re scared; we live here,” he said. “It’s a different place. It’s bizarre; it’s very bizarre.”

Both the American and Canadian right wing seem to lap this stuff up.

Most Canadians just shake their hands at this foolishness though.