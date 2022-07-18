Kinzinger: 'We Have Already Filled In The Blanks' About What Trump Did

The next hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is slotted for Thursday. As with each of the hearings, they focus on one aspect of the insurrection, and this one is no different. The Thursday hearing is expected to focus on the three hours when then-President Donald Trump did nothing to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, even when the mob was trying to find his vice-president to hang him in the gallows erected outside. The hearing will highlight those 187 minutes.

As John Amato reported, Kinzinger said that the Jan. 6 hearings are not winding down. It turns out that the committee knows pretty much everything about what the ex-president was up to following the Capitol riot.

"We'll talk about what was going on in the White House while the Capitol was being overrun, and basically, we will show what the president — as best we can put together — was doing all that time. Or not doing," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the committee, said earlier this week.

And there is more bad news for Trump via Adam Kinzinger, who sits on the committee and will lead Thursday's hearing. On Face The Nation on Sunday, Kinzinger said, "We have already filled in the blanks" as to who Trump spoke to and why there weren't phone records. "This is going to open people's eyes in a big way," he said.

Kinzinger said, "The reality is — I will give you this preview — the president didn’t do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame. We’re going to present a lot more than that."

"If I were a President sworn to defend the Constitution, that includes the legislative branch, watching this on television, I know I would have been going ballistic to try to save the Capitol," he added. "He did quite the opposite."

Interestingly, Trump supporters see 45 as some sort of alpha male when he's just a mentally ill scared old man that wouldn't even send a tweet out immediately to quell the violence.