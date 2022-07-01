Rowdy Rudy Giuliani And Temper Tantrum Trump

Trevor Noah mocks the hell out of the news of the week.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 1, 2022

Trevor Noah talks about the two funniest stories of the week - Rudy Giuliani surviving a ninja attack and TFG having an epic temper tantrum. All one had to do is read the ketchup on the wall. As a bonus, Michael Kosta gives us a financial tip how to crush the stock market.

On a side note, please, please take care of your furbabies during the holiday weekend. It's the leading time for pets to end up missing because they get scared by the fireworks and take off if you're not careful.

Open thread below...

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

