Rowdy Rudy Giuliani And Temper Tantrum Trump

Trevor Noah talks about the two funniest stories of the week - Rudy Giuliani surviving a ninja attack and TFG having an epic temper tantrum. All one had to do is read the ketchup on the wall. As a bonus, Michael Kosta gives us a financial tip how to crush the stock market.

On a side note, please, please take care of your furbabies during the holiday weekend. It's the leading time for pets to end up missing because they get scared by the fireworks and take off if you're not careful.

Open thread below...