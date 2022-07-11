Weatherman Interrupts Live Broadcast To Phone Home

NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer interrupted regular broadcasting to cover a tornado warning over a portion of Maryland, which included his own home. While he was still on air, Kammerer interrupted his own special coverage to call his children and tell them to take refuge in the basement:

“Kent, you there buddy?" he said talking to his son on his cellphone. "Hey man, I want you to get down to the basement. We got a tornado warning. I want to make sure you and Callie get down as soon as you can.” “Get down there right now,” Kammerer continued. “Get in the bedroom down there and wait 10-15 minutes okay. Do it now.” He resumed the broadcast as soon as he hung up. “I gotta warn my kids, because I know what my kids are doing right now, they’re probably online gaming,” he told viewers. “And they’re not seeing this.”

I have nothing but the utmost respect for Kammerer. I strongly believe that family comes first. You also have to admire how he talked to his son calmly but firmly and then returned to his special coverage without missing a beat.

Sadly, you just know that some pitiful, petty Karens were calling the station to complain about them interrupting The Bachelor or some other lame show and/or complaining because Kammerer took five seconds to be a good dad.

