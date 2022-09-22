Biden Scoffs At Trickle Down Economics, As UK Embraces It

Ahead of their meeting yesterday, President Biden and UK's Prime Minister offered their divergent takes on trickle-down economics.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 22, 2022

The video above by The Exploding Heads helpfully explains trickle-down economic theory in a concise manner.

Source: The Independent

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.

The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.

Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.

It came as Mr Biden said that he was “sick and tired” of the right-wing economic theory that cutting taxes for businesses and the wealthy will see benefits “trickle down” into the pockets of the least well-off.

But No 10 said it would be “ludicrous” to suggest Mr Biden’s criticism was directed at Ms Truss. Her official spokesman said: “Any suggestion that it’s in some way a direct criticism of UK policy would be ludicrous. No two countries’ economies are structured in the same way – each have unique challenges.”

Ahead of their meeting yesterday, President Biden and UK's Prime Minister offered their divergent takes on trickle-down economics.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue