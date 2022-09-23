Judge Dearie To Trump: Put Up Or Shut Up On FBI Accusation

Remember the TV show Supernanny, where nanny Jo Frost would come into a chaotic household and whip everyone into shape? I'm getting a distinct Supernanny vibe from Judge Dearie, and I love it! Via CNN:

Judge Raymond Dearie, the court-appointed special master, said in a filing Thursday that Trump’s team needs to submit a sworn declaration saying if they believe the Justice Department included any items on their “inventory” of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago that were not actually seized during the search. The declaration must include “a list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the Premises on August 8, 2022,” Dearie wrote in the order.

Smackdown! Judge Dearie will have none of the Trump sideshow in his court! You want to make accusations, you will have to swear to it.

On Wednesday night, Trump suggested that the FBI planted evidence during the search. He asked Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “Did they drop anything into those piles” of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago, “or did they do it later?” When asked by Hannity if there is video of that, Trump said, “Nah, I don’t think so.” The judge set a September 30 deadline for Trump’s lawyers to submit this sworn declaration. He also asked the Justice Department to submit declarations attesting to key facts regarding the search.

Judge Dearie’s order “marks the first time that a courts has demanded that Trump’s lawyers back up his claims.”https://t.co/Yrliz4lJc0 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 22, 2022

Important, overlooked moment on Hannity:



Trump suggests FBI planted evidence in Mar-a-Lago docs. Hannity asks: Wouldn't surveillance footage reveal that? Trump pulls a homina homina homina.



Remember how Trump "threatened" to release that footage?https://t.co/IFhfChit5v pic.twitter.com/AdL0qFo8P9 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 22, 2022