Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Posts House GOP Platform Online

House Republicans are apparently set to announce a policy platform that criticizes Democrats’ popular prescription drug cost reductions and opens the door to Social Security and Medicare cuts, according to a document that leaked online Wednesday.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was supposed to announce the party’s “Commitment to America” on Friday, but instead, a multi-page document bearing that name briefly appeared online Wednesday on McCarthy’s website. Approximately an hour after New York Times reporter Annie Karni tweeted it out, the part of McCarthy’s site with the document was locked down and accessible only with a password.

Speaker Pelosi's comms director posted details:

The @HouseGOP is already on record on how they intend to implement their extreme plans for a federal law to criminalize abortion in all 50 states.



166 House Rs have co-sponsored a “Life Begins at Conception” bill to criminalize all abortion after the moment of *fertilization.* pic.twitter.com/3LxSEjZlX7 — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) September 21, 2022

The extreme MAGA "Commitment" promises to repeal the lower drug prices Democrats delivered for America’s seniors on Medicare!



And 158 out of 212 House Rs (including Whip Scalise & Chair Stefanik) have called for gutting Social Security & Medicare in the @RepublicanStudy Budget. pic.twitter.com/NrRXwmuHkN — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) September 21, 2022

.@HouseGOP's “Commitment” promises to help insert extreme MAGA allies to disrupt polling places to help MAGA politicians invent a basis to overturn the results of elections — and give MAGA state legislatures absolute power to change election rules at their whim. pic.twitter.com/bN6ku4XVAd — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) September 21, 2022

No wonder @GOPLeader McCarthy wants @RepMTG standing front and center when he commits the House Republicans to such a devastating, extreme MAGA agenda. https://t.co/mUtRszn67E — Henry Connelly (@HenryVConnelly) September 21, 2022

