Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Posts House GOP Platform Online

You will not be surprised to hear they're doubling down on their most unpopular ideas.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 22, 2022

Via HuffPost:

House Republicans are apparently set to announce a policy platform that criticizes Democrats’ popular prescription drug cost reductions and opens the door to Social Security and Medicare cuts, according to a document that leaked online Wednesday.

You don't say!

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was supposed to announce the party’s “Commitment to America” on Friday, but instead, a multi-page document bearing that name briefly appeared online Wednesday on McCarthy’s website. Approximately an hour after New York Times reporter Annie Karni tweeted it out, the part of McCarthy’s site with the document was locked down and accessible only with a password.

Huh. Sounds a lot like Newt Gingrich's Contract With (On) America. As pandering as that was, there were actual policies in it -- unlike this. But I guess they have to dumb it down for the ever-shrinking Republican base.

Speaker Pelosi's comms director posted details:

Yeah, McCarthy's sucking up to Marge Greene because he needs her support if Jim Jordan runs for speaker. Isn't that pathetic?

What's even more pathetic is the lack of new ideas and actual policies. The fundamentally anti-democratic Republican party is also fundamentally destructive. They don't build, they break. They're planning to destroy the most popular parts of the IRA law.

Bring it on.

