Puerto Rico Devastated By Fiona; Biden Is Actually Helping

What a refreshing change.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 19, 2022

Competence is my happy place. Knowing that Joe Biden is president means people who need help actually get it. In response to the impending Hurricane Fiona, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration early Sunday to provide federal assistance to Puerto Rico disaster relief efforts. Via CNN:

More than 300 FEMA emergency workers were on the ground to respond to the crisis, the agency’s Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery, Anne Bink, told CNN.

“Our heart goes out to the residents that again are going through another catastrophic event five years later,” Bink said, nodding to the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. This time, she said, FEMA plans to implement lessons learned from the 2017 crisis.

“We were much more prepared. We have four warehouses now strategically located throughout the island, which includes commodities, exponentially larger supplies than in the past,” she said.

“We’re proactively there – and well ahead of any storm hitting – to make sure that we are coordinating. And all of the planning efforts we undertake during those blue skies days can be brought to bear when the rain falls.”

Ahhh. Nice!

