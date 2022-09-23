Biden To Puerto Rico: 'We're Not Going To Walk Away'

President Biden announced yesterday that the federal government will pay 100 percent of the costs of Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona for the next month. Via Politico:

The move would expand the federal role just a day after Biden issued a major disaster declaration on Wednesday for Puerto Rico, unlocking additional federal assistance as island residents navigate the aftermath of Fiona. That declaration had made federal funds available to Puerto Rico on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other services.

[...] Disaster recovery expenses are often shared, with the federal government paying 75 percent — and in some cases 90 percent — of the cost and state and local entities covering the rest. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged the federal government to cover the costs, noting the Puerto Rican government’s precarious financial position.

The new authorization will cover 100 percent percent of the costs for debris removal, power and water restoration and shelter and food for the next month.

“We are with you,” he said. “We are not going to walk away.”