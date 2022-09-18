Ted Cruz: Transporting Migrants Is Illegal, But Governors Should Do It Anyway

These people really are the least self-aware sorry excuses for humans on the planet.
By HeatherSeptember 18, 2022

These people really are the least self-aware sorry excuses for humans on the planet. Here's Cancun Ted on this Friday's Hannity on Fox "news," admitting that if a citizen did what we just saw from Republican governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis transporting migrants to Martha's Vineyard, they "could easily be arrested," before advocating for their cruel political stunt anyway.

Cruz, who is a lawyer and graduate of Harvard Law School, was asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday to weigh in on the situation “from a legal standpoint.”

“Let’s say I went down to the border and I brought a big truck with me, and I picked up a bunch of illegal immigrants, and I started transporting them across the country,” Hannity said.

Cruz was clear in his response: “For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested. Although, to be honest, Joe Biden’s Justice Department wouldn’t arrest you.”

The senator added that the law “is clear” on the matter, before peculiarly accusing President Biden of being “the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet. “Would I or would I not likely be arrested for human trafficking and would it be illegal to do that for me, if I did that?”

Here are some of the responses on Twitter to this bizarre nonsense from Cruz.

