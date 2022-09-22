Trump's Lie Stuns Hannity: FBI Sought Hillary's Emails At Mar-A-Lago

Wait, what?
By John AmatoSeptember 22, 2022

Trump stuns Hannity by claiming the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago may have been to recover Hillary Clinton's missing emails.

Trump joined Fox News' Hannity, Wednesday evening in a long-winded word salad interview.

The cockwobbler began this screed by attacking the NARA as a radical left-wing organization and then switched gears to proclaim himself a beacon for QAnon.

"There’s also a lot of speculation, because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming in, raiding Mar-A-Lago," he said.

"Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted, but they are around someplace, were they looking for the …”

Hannity interrupted Trump, "Wait, wait, you’re not saying you had it?”

"No, no, they may have thought that it was in there," Trump said.

Hannity replied, "Okay."

Trump rambled that the FBI also could've been looking not only for Hillary's emails, but information about Russiagate and the alleged spying on his campaign.

His remarks make no sense as usual.

How could Trump have Hillary Clinton's deleted emails?

And if he did have Hillary Clinton emails, why hadn't he declassified them before he left office and exposed them to the world?

Example #8,726,551,300 of his unfitness to hold any office.

Only the most obsessed MAGA cultist would believe it was Hillary's lost emails that prompted the FBI to search Trump's Florida golf club.

