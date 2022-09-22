Ukraine Returns 215 POWs, Including Azovstal Defenders In Prisoner Swap

An amazing swap, as in total Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war, 205 Ukrainians and 10 foreigners. The entire leadership of the Azov regiment appears to have survived and were freed, including commander Denys Prokopenko. British national Aidan Aslin, sentenced to death by Russian proxies of Donetsk, also swapped.

Ukrainian medic and songstress Kateryna "Ptashka" Polishchuk aka "Birdie" was also among those released, just days after Russia released an interrogation video of her.

Just an amazing day all around.

Source: Kyiv Independent

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war, 205 Ukrainians and 10 foreigners, on Sept. 21. They include 108 members of the National Guard's Azov regiment, some of which defended Azovstal, a steel plant that was the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, before the city became entirely occupied by Russia. Among the released Ukrainians are 124 officers including top commanders such as lieutenant colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko, Azov deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar, and the commander of the 36th brigade Serhii Volynskyi. According to Yermak, 10 foreigners who fought for Ukraine were also released under the swap. They include foreign soldiers who were illegally sentenced to death by Russia's proxies in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast. Yermak said that under the deal, Ukraine returned 200 prisoners of war in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician and Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man in the country. Medvedchuk was arrested in April, as he was suspected of high treason. According to Yermak, five top commanders of the Azov regiment were exchanged for 55 Russian prisoners of war.

We are liberating not only Ukrainian territory. We are also returning our people home. Heroes whose courage inspired the whole world are free. Even on a day like this we remember those who are still held in captivity by the occupiers. We wait. We believe. They too will be freed. pic.twitter.com/MSUGOxMcmw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2022

Azov Regiment’s commanding officer Denys “Redis” Prokopenko and deputy CO Svyatoslav “Kalyna” Palamar have been freed from Russian captivity #Azovstal pic.twitter.com/xrWayN74Oj — Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 21, 2022

Ukrainian military medic Kateryna "Ptashka" Polishchuk and many other Azovstal defenders were released from Russian captivity today during a prisoners' swap in Chernihiv Oblast. British national Aidan Aslin, sentenced to death by Russian proxies of Donetsk, also swapped. pic.twitter.com/cS7reYUhEE — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) September 21, 2022

⚡️ Dmytro Kozatsky, known for his jaw dropping pics from #Azovstal, is also reportedly back. https://t.co/sqGOqz5NUg pic.twitter.com/EATi5mnJK1 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 21, 2022

Maryana Mamontova, a military medic who was pregnant while in captivity, also returned home 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BUvbrBXNMG — Tarmo Juntunen 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 NAFO (@TarmoJuntunen) September 21, 2022

A lof of them turned over for this shithead below. It's a shame that he won't ever be tried for treason, but that's how it goes sometimes.