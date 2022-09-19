'Songbird Of Mariupol' Has No Regrets

Back in May, we brought you the story of Ukrainian soldier and medic Kateryna Polishchuk. She became well-known for her inspiring patriotic songs from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The Azov fighters held out for months against the Russians, despite overwhelming numbers and weaponry before finally surrendering due to a lack of resources and food. For most of them, their whereabouts are now unknown, as Russia does not abide by the Geneva conventions, and is especially harsh with the Azov Regiment, a volunteer paramilitary militia which it considers mercenaries and criminals, allegedly with far-right and Neo-Nazi ties, as they were not officially part of Ukraine's forces. Some credit their sacrifice for turning the entire war around in Ukraine's favour.

But now we know that Kateryna Polishchuk, or "Birdie" as she became known, is still alive. Evidently, she has some propaganda value for the Russians, who refer to her as a sniper. Which is sort of funny, in a sick sort of way, as before the war she was a music student, with no military training, and served as a medic for the Azov fighters.

I was surprised that she was still alive in May, with a post titled 'Songbird Of Mariupol' Wants The World To Know That She's Still Alive. I'm even more surprised that she is now.

Russian propaganda channels have posted a video of the interrogation of Ukrainian paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk, callsign Ptashka, who is currently being held captive by Russian occupiers. In the video, the girl is called a sniper, but she denies it. Kateryna answers questions in Ukrainian. "I believe that I am most useful as a medic. I didn't go there as a cook because I don't cook well, I did not go as a rifleman, a machine gunner or an artillerist," she says. When asked what she currently regrets, the girl replies that she only regrets the explicit language in a video that her mother could have heard. "If I had a choice to go to Mariupol again, I would go," the Ukrainian girl says during the interrogation. Kateryna Polishchuk is also known for her singing during the defence of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol; hence, the callsign Ptashka ("bird" in Ukrainian).

She was not afraid and still isn't. "I'm not a star. Stars burn but we will live forever."