Ukrainian Hackers Identify Bombers Of Mariupol Through Their Wives

Hackers claim they have uncovered the identity of the Russian aviation commander behind the bombing of Ukraine's southern port city Mariupol - and tricked his wife into revealing sultry snaps of herself and other officers' partners.

Ukrainian hacktivist group Cyber Resistance and volunteer organisation Inform Napalm declared that Colonel Sergei Atroshchenko - commander of the 980th Assault Aviation Regiment - ordered a pair of warplanes to drop two 500kg bombs on Mariupol's theatre on March 16, 2022.

Hundreds of civilians were killed in the attack on the theatre, which was being used as an air raid shelter and had the word 'CHILDREN' emblazoned on the courtyard outside.

Having learned Atroshchenko's personal details, the hacktivists then posed as an officer from his regiment and asked his wife Lilia to organise a 'patriotic photoshoot' of wives and girlfriends for their men on the frontlines.

On 16th March, 2023 - exactly one year to the day that her husband is said to have ordered the heinous bombing of the Mariupol theatre - she duly obliged.

Lilia provided the hacktivists with a stunning reel of images showing 12 wives posing in their husbands' uniforms, giving the hackers all the information they needed to identify several more Russian commanders they believe are behind the attacks on Mariupol - along with a trove of NSFW pictures.