Azov Photographer Leaves Behind Breathtaking Images From Inside Azovstal

Before 'Orest,' as he's known online, was captured by the Russians he left behind his pictures from inside the hell that was Azostal in a thumb drive. Not much is known about where the prisoners are now or what will become of them. Russia has also said it won't recognize them as POWs. Likely, they'll be imprisoned in horrible conditions, subjected to show trials for propaganda purposes, or even outright execution for "war crimes." No one knows.

As noted below, "The Azov regiment fighter made his photography from the sieged Azovstal steel plant available for free, asking for it to be shared as much as possible." The images are just stunning.

“That’s it. I am thankful to Azovstal for shelter - the place of my death and my life,” Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky said in his Instagram post, published on Friday. The Azov regiment fighter made his photography from the sieged Azovstal steel plant available for free, asking for it to be shared as much as possible. Some of these photographs have already gone viral revealing the situation of Azov regiment fighters, notably the injured personnel. “By the way, while I will be in captivity, I leave you my photos, apply to all the journalist awards and photography competitions for me. If I get something, I will be really pleased to learn about it after I am released. Thank you all for your support. See you”, he wrote. There is not much known about the fate of the Mariupol defenders since their evacuation from the Azovstal steel plant to territories not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities which started on Monday. Kyiv says the plan is to free them later in an exchange with Russian captives. It was the only way to save their lives, officials insist.

Dmytro ‘Orest’ Kozatsky has asked that his pictures be shown, with attribution. Here are a few.

Це фото, ідеально підійшло б для «останнього фото», щоб всі пам‘ятали мене таким. Фото, яке найкраще характеризує мене, навіть в найжахливішому я зможу знайти щось чудове. Але я вірю, що це фото стане лише початком. Початком нашого звільнення і перемоги pic.twitter.com/cdr7jeazyj — Орест (@Kozatsky_D) May 2, 2022

This photo would be perfect for the "last photo" so that everyone would remember me like that. The photo that best describes me, even in the most horrible I can find something wonderful. But I believe that this photo will be just the beginning. The beginning of our liberation and victory