Club Q Shooter Shown In Video Making Threats, Racial Slurs

The Club Q shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was caught in a video saying racial slurs and making threats.
November 27, 2022

Per a report from KDVR, the Club Q shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was caught on a video spewing racial slurs and threats while getting off a plane. His mother appeared to be the one to start the altercation when she started hurling racial insults at three women trying to get a bag out of an overhead compartment. Things escalated quickly from there.

And it wasn't just the three friends that were subjected to their abuse. Even before the flight took off, the mother had a woman and her baby moved after incessant complaining. The interaction between Aldrich and a Black man who tried to deescalate the situation was also beyond the pale:

De La O said Aldrich added to the verbal abuse and when an African-American male passenger tried to de-escalate tensions, she said Aldrich turned on him.

“He also told him to ‘shut the f— up, you f—— n—-,'” De La O said.

“He seems very hateful acting. Like, just evil,” Maria Martinez said.

In fact, all three women interviewed described Aldrich as being filled with hate. And see how Mother Dearest was behaving, it doesn't take a psychiatrist to see where he learned to hate this much.

Tell me about these "Republican family values" again. I seem to forget with every news story like this.

