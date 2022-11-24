Colorado Shooter's Father Is Just Relieved That His Son Isn't Gay

If you found out that your son shot up an LGBTQ club, killing 5 innocent people and injuring 25 others, your first question wouldn't be to ask why he was in a gay bar. Is he gay? Well, that was what Aaron Franklin Brink, who has appeared in such films as "I Wanna Get Titty Fucked” and "Latina Slut Academy," first thought of when he found out his son, Anderson Lee Aldrich, went on a shooting rampage.

His son is a mass murderer, but hey, at least he isn't gay. Jesus.

Via The Daily Beast:

MMA-fighter-turned-porn-actor Aaron Franklin Brink had an immediate reaction when he learned his 22-year-old son had been accused of slaughtering five people and injuring 18 others last weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightspot catering to the LGBTQ community.

A defense attorney called Sunday night and told Brink, who lives in Southern California, that Anderson Lee Aldrich was under arrest for the massacre at Club Q. "They started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people," Brink said Tuesday in an interview outside his San Diego home with CBS 8. "And then I go on to find out it's a gay bar. I said, 'God, is he gay?' I got scared, 'Shit, is he gay?' And he's not gay, so I said, 'Phhhewww…'"

It gets worse. I do not want to feel sorry for the murderer, but his father is a piece of homophobic shit.

"I praised him for violent behavior really early," he said. I told him it works... You'll get immediate results."

Watch:

He then went on to praise the Colorado shooter’s grandpa, a MAGA Republican politician named Randy Voepel who supported the January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/LAxevQwKDF — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 23, 2022

But at least he's not gay:

This is the booking photograph of the Shooting at Club Q suspect. pic.twitter.com/uA7lvU6S27 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 23, 2022

He's a former porn actor with head/facial twitches, likely from years of meth abuse. He's been on the show Intervention, and his son murdered 5 innocent people and injured 25 others. But at least he's not gay, right?