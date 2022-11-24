The History Of Black Friday

Desi Lydic gives a run down on the history of Black Friday and how it got to be so nuts.
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 24, 2022

Desi Lydic goes through the 100 year history of Black Friday, including how it got to be in the first place and how it got so damn crazy. As for me personally, if I do go out, it would only be to the grocery stores because they are dead with everyone either in food coma or at the Black Friday sales.

Plus, people like Desi scare the hell out of me. I'm not losing an arm over a waffle maker. Coffee maker, maybe, but not a waffle maker. I have my priorities.

Be safe if you participate in the madness.

Open thread below...

