Open Thread: The Kids Are Alright, Part 57

A 12-year-old boy in Buffalo, New York, saw his classmate being bullied because of his sneakers. So he took it upon himself to buy his friend a new pair of kicks.
By Susie MadrakNovember 26, 2022

The fact that children still do things like this in the world we've built gives me hope. Via Fox19.com:

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue