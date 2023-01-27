Disturbing Videos Of Attack On Paul Pelosi After Break In Released

As promised, the chilling hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released, and it's disturbing as hell. What's more alarming is how Republicans responded to an 82-year-old man being violently assaulted. The audio of Mr. Pelosi's phone call to the police after David DePape smashed through the Pelosis' back door (there is footage of that, too) is equally disturbing.

The footage shows that Mr. Pelosi opened the door to the police. DePape and Pelosi stood side-by-side just inside the door, each with hands on a hammer. At one point, it looks like DePape is tied to the hammer. It's not clear.

"Hi," DePape said. "How are you doing?"

An officer replies, "What's going on, man?"

"Everything's good," DePape said.

"Drop the hammer!" an officer ordered.

Um, nope," DePape replied.

DePape got the hammer out of Pelosi's right hand and struck him hard on the head, knocking him out. The police rushed in to tackle DePape as Pelosi lay unconscious on the floor.

Here's the break-in via TMZ:

Here's the audio of the phone call to the police. It was tweeted out by a guy who works for Matt Gaetz.

BREAKING: Full audio of Paul Pelosi’s 911 phone call has been released.



LISTEN to the entire call below. What are your thoughts? https://t.co/veZMxzsJ5x pic.twitter.com/jh4fsw72Cm — Joel Valdez (@realJoelValdez) January 27, 2023

Conservatives have been circulating rumors since the attack alleging that Paul Pelosi is gay and DePape was his lover. Well, that's been debunked, but don't expect any apologies from them, including from Republicans who made jokes about the violent assault. Even billionaire brat Elon Musk circulated fake news about the attack. DePape wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi. That's why he was there.