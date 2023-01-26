Paul Pelosi Attack Video To Be Released To The Public

Republicans responded to the violent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband by making jokes about it, displaying to the world a party that lacks empathy. Well, now video footage will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors' request to keep it secret. And I don't know that I would want to relive that if I were Mr. Pelosi, but transparency might be for the best. Who knows.

Via ABC:

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office handed over the evidence to Murphy on Wednesday following a court hearing. Murphy asked the court clerk's office to distribute it to the media, which could happen as soon as Thursday.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was asleep at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when someone broke in and beat him with a hammer. Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.