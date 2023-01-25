Fox Freakout: 'Woke Police Cancel Root Beer Mascot'

What is Fox News angry about today? A&W Root Beer, apparently. And bears wearing pants?
By John AmatoJanuary 25, 2023

During today's Mornings with Maria, the host and panel members nearly had a coronary when A&W Root Beer said their 6-foot tall bear mascot would now be wearing pants.

Yes, pants.

Cue the outrage machine.

"First it was M&Ms -- now it's root beer."

"Rooty, the great root bear! He serves as the mascot of A&W restaurants. He's now going to be wearing pants" she complained. "Apparently according to the company the lack of pants was quite polarizing they say."

"He's been on the job since 1963. The Spokesbear -- He's a six-foot tall bear wearing an orange sweater -- lack of pants can be polarizing."

"OMG," a panel member said.

"First it was M&Ms, Now a bear has to have -- "

Maria Bartiromo jumped in.

"Weren't you crying? I mean what is the problem?" Bartiromo asked.

"It's the woke police! Cancel culture has gone ridiculous."

Who knew a pair of pants would one day become the focus of the cancel culture police?

The only ridiculous thing here is this segment.

