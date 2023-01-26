Rick Scott Sucks Up To Newsmax On Newsmax

Republicans are trying to pressure AT&T and DirecTV to basically fund MAGA network Newsmax.

AT&T has dropped the pro-Trump network off their platform because it's a money loser. And Newsmax has freaked out and is claiming "censorship," but it's just the free market determining channels.

Basically Newsmax is demanding AT&T take a loss to air Trumpian right-wing propaganda in the interest of "fairness." Can C&L then get its own TV channel on DirecTV, too? Didn't think so.

Oh wait, it's about "carriage fees." Do I need to mention that AT&T is a notorious right-wing company?

Just so everyone has the context here, the reason that DirecTV dropped Newsmax is because the right-wing channel wanted the satellite carrier to pay them a carriage fee. DirecTV said no, pointing to the fact that Newsmax streams for free on other platforms such as Roku. https://t.co/11Wxm75TdD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 26, 2023

Susie Madrak wrote a great article on this the other day. "As DirecTV pointed out, Newsmax wants license fees from carriers -- while making the same content available for free on YouTube and streaming services."

The House MAGAs in Congress had over 40 representatives sign a letter (with no proof) claiming DirecTV is working to limit right-wing viewpoints.

Poor babies.

Sen. Rick Scott joined Newsmax Wednesday to bitch and moan that conservatives are being singled out for censorship once again.

“Absolutely. We’ve got to get to the bottom of this. This is censorship by companies like AT&T of conservative voices… What Google does, what Facebook does --what Twitter did. This has got to stop,” Scott said. “So we need to hold hearings here. We need to get to the bottom of this. I’m going to do everything I can.”

Scott whined about pro-treasonous OANN getting the boot as well.

"That's what they do. They are trying to shut down our voices," Scott said.

Rick Scott knows all about grifting and lying and cheating. His former company committed the greatest Medicare fraud in history.

Unfortunately, Senate Republicans are powerless to try and hold kangaroo Congressional hearings against DirecTV to promote their victimhood.

I usually wouldn't defend a company like AT&T, but I'm making an exception this time. Free market, baby!

Rolling Stone writes, "The party of free-market capitalism has responded to DirecTV booting Newsmax by arguing that the network should carry the Trump-loving propaganda network, financial considerations be damned.”

Republicans are more worried about having the US taxpayer and AT&T subsidize Pro-Trump conspiracy theories and propaganda instead of working on the economy. And as we know, the US is about to default on its debt ceiling because of Republican brinksmanship.