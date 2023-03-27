Eric Swalwell Generously Provides Decorations To Rep Dan Goldman

Dan Goldman, a freshman member of the Democratic side of the House of Representatives (and a former member of the impeachment team!), is still getting settled in to his office in DC. Getting a Congressional office set up is no easy task. From hiring staff to navigating the ins and outs of DC to providing daily fact checks during Republican led sham hearings, Goldman has his hands full. So, it should be no surprise that he has put decorating his office on the back burner, a dilemma that has not gone unnoticed by Eric Swalwell, a relatively senior member of the Democratic Party.

Swalwell decided to take matters into his own hands, providing a variety of wall decorations, photos and artwork that would add a special, personal touch, to Goldman's office.

Enjoy.

10 yrs into Congress, I like to help the freshmen where I can. Noticed my pal @RepDanGoldman has nothing..nada..zero on his walls. So I decorated his office with some of my extra pictures. Of me. pic.twitter.com/hIFdzottdA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 25, 2023

Goldman had a response.

Grateful for the incredible mentorship from senior members like @RepSwalwell. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Kx6QeYEAPG — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 25, 2023

I love seeing my 2 favorite Congressman working together on a common cause. Keep being amazing, boys.