Rep. Eric Swalwell: 2018 Crookie Twitter Feed Of Fire Award

Social media is a key platform that politicians use to reach their constituents. It has proven to be an especially powerful tool for younger politicians whose supporters are younger and less likely to watch mainstream news. Some politicians are terrible at it (Mike Huckabee and Marco Rubio, I am looking at you both), others are mediocre, and some are flat out brilliant.
Rep. Eric Swalwell of CA falls into the latter. His twitter feed is fire, every day. His responses to tweets and actions by the Trump White House and the Republican party as a whole are ummatched in both savageness and laser focus. He knows how to fire off a short tweet that cuts right the issue, both entertaining his followers and angering his targets. To put it simply, he knows exactly what he is doing and he does it better than most.
Here are a few of my personal favorites from 2018:
Mocking Ivanka "Kremlin Barbie" Trump
House GOP:
Shutdown 1:
Shutdown 2:
Shutdown 3:
Gun Control is a HUGE issue on Rep. Swalwell's twitter feed (thank you, Rep. Swalwell):
Trolling Tucker Carlson (snicker):
Trolling Trump's high cabinet turnover:
Dragging FOX News*
Trolling the NRA:
Whoo doggie, this one is gonna leave a burn:
Flat out calling Trump White House a "Mob Presidency":
And my personal favorite:
Representative Swalwell, for your epic twitter feed, you are the winner of a 2018 Crookie "Good Guy" Award!
Comments