Rep. Eric Swalwell: 2018 Crookie Twitter Feed Of Fire Award

Social media is a key platform that politicians use to reach their constituents. It has proven to be an especially powerful tool for younger politicians whose supporters are younger and less likely to watch mainstream news. Some politicians are terrible at it (Mike Huckabee and Marco Rubio, I am looking at you both), others are mediocre, and some are flat out brilliant.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of CA falls into the latter. His twitter feed is fire, every day. His responses to tweets and actions by the Trump White House and the Republican party as a whole are ummatched in both savageness and laser focus. He knows how to fire off a short tweet that cuts right the issue, both entertaining his followers and angering his targets. To put it simply, he knows exactly what he is doing and he does it better than most.

Here are a few of my personal favorites from 2018:

Mocking Ivanka "Kremlin Barbie" Trump

House GOP:

Dear @housegop: When Russian bots & Wikileaks are cheering your brainwashing #TrumpRussia memo, you should ask yourself whose bidding are you really doing. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 19, 2018

Shutdown 1:

A year into his presidency, @realDonaldTrump put our country in a 3-day shutdown. And where was the great businessman, deal-maker? AWOL. Unwilling to make a deal? Or incompetent? You deserve a leader. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 23, 2018

Shutdown 2:

How pathetic. Government is nearing a 2nd shutdown and not a peep from our “deal-making” President. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 9, 2018

Shutdown 3:

You’re a child. This isn’t hot potato. This is people’s lives. Their small business loan. Their first home loan. Their paycheck and dignity at Christmas.



You were given options to secure the border and avoid a shutdown. You chose chaos. Grow up and lead. https://t.co/BjQjVPKInM — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 21, 2018

Gun Control is a HUGE issue on Rep. Swalwell's twitter feed (thank you, Rep. Swalwell):

An AR-15 in the hands of any person, ANY AGE, is dangerous. The bullets don’t fly slower as the shooter gets older. Weapons of war belong only in the hands of warriors. #BanAssaultWeapons

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 23, 2018

Trolling Tucker Carlson (snicker):

Tick tick tick, @TuckerCarlson — you said if I send “any evidence” of #TrumpRussiaCollusion, you’ll give me 30 mins. Still waiting for that slot. Will you keep your word? Do you want to hear the evidence? https://t.co/hag92JRQpX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 26, 2018

Trolling Trump's high cabinet turnover:

Live look at the line of people interviewing to be @realDonaldTrump’s top economic advisor. pic.twitter.com/ZOPhtFCBeB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 7, 2018

Dragging FOX News*

The only thing that is unbelievable is that anyone found this unbelievable. https://t.co/oFCG2U6MCK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 16, 2018

Trolling the NRA:

Living in the @NRA’s head & on the cover of their magazine! But they mischaracterized my position. My plan to ban assault weapons is not “hollow.” It’s very real & the public is with me.



And sorry, the “1st Freedom” is not unregulated gun ownership. It’s life. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/C8GFfxN95C — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 19, 2018

Whoo doggie, this one is gonna leave a burn:

You suffered the biggest Dem blowout since Watergate (an interesting parallel). Sorry snowflake, We don’t give out participation trophies. https://t.co/35mD3b9rzQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 7, 2018

Flat out calling Trump White House a "Mob Presidency":

We are living through a Mobster Presidency. But not much longer. A new Congress is coming and your days of lawlessness are coming to an end, @realDonaldTrump. #BringDownTheMob https://t.co/0Qs5cIqB0N — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 16, 2018

And my personal favorite:

Thanks bye. We’ll take it from here. https://t.co/RJQevb1rtI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 10, 2018

Representative Swalwell, for your epic twitter feed, you are the winner of a 2018 Crookie "Good Guy" Award!