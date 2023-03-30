Man Killed After Firing At Cops And Passing Cars In Raleigh NC

The story is no big deal. Someone with some sort of grievance and a gun telegraphed his displeasure -- or his desperation. Happens every day!
By Susie MadrakMarch 30, 2023

Just another day ending in "y" here in America, as some man with easy access to guns is expressing his dissatisfaction with the status quo. It was near a middle school --I mention it in passing because no one else did, the body count wasn't high enough! Why am I even writing about it? Because it's so ordinary! Via WRAL.com:

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man fired five gunshots at Raleigh officers and others on Monday before two police officers returned fire, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

During a 12:30 p.m. news conference, the chief said the man was firing shots at cars and police officers in the area near Ligon Magnet Middle School before he was shot. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Patterson said the shooter hit at least two civilian vehicles and two police vehicles but said no residents or police officers were injured. She said the shooter's impact "spanned several blocks, endangering many lives."

This is not to be confused with that actual mass shooting in Raleigh. That was five whole months ago:

Ain't that America, home of the free
Little pink houses for you and me.

