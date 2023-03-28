Tennessee Pol Says We Need A Christian Revival, Not Gun Laws

"In the middle of an epidemic of shootings across our country, an epidemic of school shootings, a generation of children growing up knowing they might be slaughtered while they are at school. we have politicians who say what we're about to show you, that it's not worth trying anything.

"Here is Republican congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee reacting to this deadly shooting at this elementary school in his state."

"Saying there's just absolutely nothing he can do. He's helpless. He's impotent. He's weak when it comes to saving children's lives. Take a look," Joe Scarborough said.

REPORTER: Do you think there's any role for Congress to play in reaction to this tragedy? Obviously this is your state now but it's happened in every state. BURCHETT: It doesn't matter what state it's happened in. We're all Americans. Doesn't matter the color of their skin, they all bleed red, they're bleeding a lot. I don't see any real role we could do other than mess things up, honestly, because of the situation. Like I said, I don't think a criminal's gonna stop from guns. you can print them out on the computer, 3D now. I don't think you're going to stop the gun violence. You've got to change people's hearts. As a Christian, as we talk about in church, I've said this many times we need a revival in this country.

(Oh, yeah. That "change people's hearts" line is the shield these Republican hypocrites hide behind for doing NOTHING.)

"Jesus said --if he's going to talk about being a Christian, that if anybody allows harm to be done to any little child, it's better they have a millstone hung around their neck and be thrown to the bottom of the ocean. we have a responsibility to protect our children," Scarborough said.

"If you're going to talk about Christianity, Jesus talks about it time and time again, let the little children come. And yet there's so many people in Congress saying, well, yeah, they keep getting slaughtered in school, there's nothing we can do about it. How ridiculous is that argument? "

"It's patently untrue," John Feinblatt, CEO of Everytown for Gun Safety, said.

"Laws matter. If you look at Tennessee, it's got the 12th highest gun murder rate of any state in the country and it's got some of the weakest laws. And if you look at the states with strong laws, they're also the states with the best record on gun safety. So laws matter.

"Again, progress is incremental but we saw Congress come together, 15 Republicans including Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn passed a bipartisan bill, first gun safety bill in 26 years, breaking a logjam over the strenuous objections of the NRA. But we've got to do more. We can't live in a country where three 9-year-olds go to school in the morning and are shot and killed, along with three other staff persons. We've got to decide what kind of country we want to live in, we've got to decide whether we want to continue to be a country with 25 times the gun murder rate of any other country in the world."

Ever notice that the majority of mass shootings happen in Bible country?

Speaking of useless legislation: You know what Tim Burkett did get behind? He co-sponsored a bill to protect speech from government interference. You know, because the First Amendment desperately needed a backstop.

So here's a Bible quote for Mr. Burkett.

"I know your deeds; you are neither cold nor hot. How I wish you were one or the other! So because you are lukewarm— neither hot nor cold— I am about to vomit you out of My mouth! You say, ‘I am rich; I have grown wealthy and need nothing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked."

Revelation 3:16

