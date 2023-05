Needing fresh wood for their anti-Pride fire, MAGA lunatic Benny Johnson and others attacked Kohl's for celebrating pride month.

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Why is Kohl’s selling “Pride Merch” for 3 month old babies? pic.twitter.com/e2ErOzwYOT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

Hatred needs to be massaged and amplified.

Who knew if a baby or a child wears a Pride jumper or t-shirt they are magically forced to change genders?

Benny, like the king, your thoughts have no clothes.

Not to mention all these anti-Pride boycotters will be back in the stores at Christmas -- that other holiday that capitalism shoves down our throats once a year. https://t.co/u2NCtVZz3z — Frances Langum (@bluegal) May 29, 2023

Republican Cancel Culture

Disney

NPR

Bud Light

Target

Books

M&Ms

Mr. Potatohead

College professors

Teachers

All Democratic lawmaker they don’t want to hear speak

Drag Shows

Wokeness

Diversity

LGBTQ

Black History

Indigenous History pic.twitter.com/8hcTaNI614 — AnonOpsUnited (@AnonOpsUnited2) May 24, 2023

PS. Trump's grandson wears Rainbow Crocs.