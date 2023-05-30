Oh Joy! Chris Christie Expected To Announce He's Running

Chris Christie, who has refrained from licking Trump's elevator lifts quite as enthusiastically as some of the other Republican candidates, is expected to announce a presidential run sometime in the next two weeks. Via the New York Times:

Allies of former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey have formed a super PAC to support him in the nascent Republican primary, as he makes preparations for a likely campaign kickoff in the next two weeks, according to an official with the group and others briefed on the matter. Mr. Christie’s candidacy is likely to to focus in part on drawing a stark contrast with former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Christie supported Mr. Trump in 2016 and worked with him during his presidency, but they split over Mr. Trump’s claims on election night in 2020 that the race was stolen from him. People who have been close to Mr. Christie for years are leading the outside group, Tell It Like It Is, which is laying the groundwork for an imminent announcement, one of the people briefed on the matter said. Brian Jones, an aide who advised Senator John McCain’s presidential bid in 2008 and Mitt Romney’s in 2012, will run the effort.

First, the good news: Christie is actually willing to attack Trump. That will help drive down Trump's numbers.

The bad news? Christie is a Republican. He supports policies that hurt people. Oh, and he lies. A lot. Human nature being what it is, because Christie projects a "tell it like it is" persona, people will believe whatever he says.

And he will peel off independent voters from Joe Biden, who needs every one he can get.