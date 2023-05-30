Scuse Me, Who's In Charge Of The House GOP?

The House Rules Committee (such as it is) votes today on whether to bring the Hostage Bill to the floor. Rep. Roy is threatening to flip over the board game and send the pieces flying, and no one seems sure that they are playing the same game (emphasis mine):

[Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)] contended that McCarthy cut a hand-shake deal in January that all nine Republicans on the powerful panel must agree to move any legislation forward, otherwise bills could not be considered by the full House for majority approval. That would essentially doom the debt ceiling bill since Roy – who sits on the panel – and another conservative committee member are trying to stop the bill from advancing. “A reminder that during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes – AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes,” Roy tweeted.

So either 7-of-9 or 9-of-9 Borgs have to vote for it, and right now they only have seven and Massie might subtract that to only 6-of-9. Regardless, you don’t need to be a lawyer (or sunofalawyer) to know that if it ain’t in writing, it ain’t enforceable.

From Tiger Beat’s (okay, Politico) other email thingie:

Beyond Rules: Beyond Roy and Norman, a growing roster of Republicans are pledging to vote against the McCarthy-Biden debt limit deal. Here’s a rough roundup of those who have said they’ll be voting no: Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas). Beyond those members, nearly a dozen other House Republicans have publicly expressed major disappointment in the deal but have stopped short of promising a “no” vote.

If the hostage bill somehow makes it to the floor on Wednesday it will need at least one Democrat for every Republican vote lost (and then some) to pass.

The vote is at 3PM Eastern.

Prediction: Expect wailing to mom that K-Mac cheated.

Republished with permission from Mock, Paper, Scissors.