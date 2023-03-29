Kevin McCarthy Doesn't Understand The Debt Ceiling

Speaker McCarthy told CNBC that there has been no progress in debt ceiling negotiations, but then claimed raising the debt ceiling is not tied to the federal budget.

It was a very long interview and throughout Rep. McCarthy's voice had an underlining whine to it when he tried to sound forceful that is off-putting.

After the Speaker blamed all US fentanyl deaths on President Biden, host Joe Kernen switched topics.

"When the president did put that budget out, and I will grant you that we even had some Democrats on the show that said, okay, it's a starting point and it's obviously it's clear that this will not be the final budget that could ever pass," Kernen said. "But the critics say that you haven't put anything out. And this is contained in the response from the White House press secretary."

If the Republicans want to have a conversation about our nation's economic and fiscal future, it's time for them to put out a budget at the press, as the president has done with his detailed plan to grow the economy, lower costs and reduce the nearly the deficit, or I'm sorry, reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion.

"So you have something to present at this point, a budget blueprint?" Kernen asked.

"Let's be very honest about the budget doesn't have anything to do with the debt ceiling," McCarthy replied. "I can pass a budget tomorrow and we'll still need to pass a debt ceiling."

"A budget looks at 10 years. These are apples and oranges," he said.

This is hogwash. Yes the two are different, but it's Republicans tying them together to demand massive cuts to the budget before they raise the debt limit.

McCarthy knows this and is lying.

A lying, liar weasel.

Speaker McCarthy is putting the full faith and credit of the United States at risk to appease the Freedom Caucus lunatics.

CNBC writes:

Not lifting the debt ceiling would have catastrophic effects on the U.S. economy. Failure to do so would halt daily operations within the federal government and potentially roil markets and the broader economy. A Moody’s Analytics report last year found that a default on Treasury bonds could throw the U.S. economy into a tailspin as bad as the Great Recession. If the U.S. were to default, gross domestic product would drop 4% and 6 million workers would lose their jobs, according to the Moody’s estimate.

That doesn't have a damn thing to do with the budget, and McCarthy knows it.