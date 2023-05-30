Debt Ceiling Bill Clears First Hurdle - Advances To House Floor

The House Rules Committee advanced the debt ceiling bill to the full House floor this Tuesday evening despite opposition from both parties and a lot of howling from Kevin McCarthy's right flank.
The panel voted 7-6 to adopt the rule — which governs debate on the legislation — with Republican Reps. Chip Roy (Texas) and Ralph Norman (S.C.) joining all Democrats in opposing the rule.
Adoption of the rule allows the debt limit bill to advance to the floor for debate and a vote on Wednesday, just five days before the June 5 deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could default on its debts by that day if the borrowing limit is not raised.
Here's more on the vote and what's coming:
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. was a crucial Republican vote for advancing the bill.
"My interest of being on this committee was not to imprint my ideology. I think that is an inappropriate use of the Rules Committee," he said Tuesday afternoon. [...]
Two Freedom Caucus members who serve on the committee − Norman and Roy − opposed the legislation and voted against advancing it to the full House floor.
During the speaker vote last January, McCarthy made concessions to some Freedom Caucus members by giving committee assignments on key congressional panels like the powerful House Rules Committee, which is tasked with bringing legislation to the House floor. Both Norman and Roy opposed McCarthy as speaker earlier this year and expressed concerns over the debt ceiling deal.
“It’s not a good deal,” Roy tweeted. "Some $4 trillion in debt for - at best - a two year spending freeze and no serious substantive policy reforms.”
The House will now take a full vote on the legislation, which is set to happen as early as Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 20 GOP lawmakers said they would oppose the bill during a full House floor vote. This means McCarthy could need full support from the Democratic caucus to reach the 218 votes needed to pass the legislation through the House.