While surfing teh Intertubes, I came across a channel called The Underdogs Show. It was the channel I needed all along but didn't know it. It's dogs. It's muppets. It's song parodies. It's perfect.

"Belly Rubs" was the first clip that I saw from them and even though I've watched scores of them, it is still, by far, my favorite. It could almost be any dog's theme song.

Open thread below...