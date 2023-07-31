True To Form, GOP Takes Food From Women And Children

That's not very pro-life of them.
By Conover KennardJuly 31, 2023

Sure, ban abortion because you're pro-life, then starve the low-income women, infants, and children. Sounds legit! House Republicans went after food stamps in the debt ceiling deal and want to take a jab at WIC, too.

CNN reports:

GOP lawmakers have proposed curtailing funding for WIC in the chamber's version of the US Department of Agriculture's annual spending bill. The legislation could force some families to wait for aid for the first time in years, as well as limit their ability to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.

It's among the party's latest efforts to cut federal spending by limiting benefits, reducing enrollment and adding work requirements to the nation's safety net.

However, some of the cuts, as well as a controversial provision related to abortion, left House Republicans unable to pass the spending bill on Thursday before members left for a six-week break. In addition to agriculture, the legislation also funds the Food and Drug Administration and other related agencies.

Even though the appropriations subcommittee that crafted the bill is led by conservative GOP Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, some of his peers want to push the bill even more to the right. They have offered scores of amendments that would slash food assistance more deeply and further the party's war on certain social issues.

For instance, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds would greatly expand work requirements for certain adults in the food stamps program, raising the age threshold to 64, from 49, and including those with dependents over age 6, instead of those without minor children.

Other amendments would restrict exempting recipients from the work requirement and allowing states to obtain waivers if there's a lack of sufficient jobs in the area.

Make it make sense, please.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon