Gutfeld's Stupid Excuse For Trump: Can't You Delete Your Own Tapes?

Not when they contain evidence already subpoenaed by the FBI, Greg.
By Frances LangumJuly 31, 2023

Trump's Watergate is stupid Watergate.

Greg Gutfeld makes a stupid excuse for Trump.

Greg Gutfeld thinks his audience is stupid (and he may be right about that).

Via Media Matters, Greg Gutfeld pretends that because the security tapes belong to Donald Trump, that means he can erase them whenever he likes.

Greg leaves out the part where Trump was made aware that there is a subpoena for the security tapes one day before he (allegedly!) instructed his underlings to destroy them. That's obstruction of justice, GREG.

Gutfeld also questions the timing of the new charges against Trump, because, in the opposite land where Gutfeld makes his living, the Trump indictments are a distraction from Hunter Biden. No, really.

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): And this is amazing timing, as the -- Hunter's plea deal falls apart, that suddenly these new charges on Trump just happened to arrive.

And then, what about surveillance cameras? What's wrong with that? What's wrong with -- like, are those yours? Why can't you clear them? I don't understand that. They're not like other people's emails that you then, you know, disappear. But I'll leave that for another time because I'm not a lawyer.

Not a lawyer, Greg? That never stopped Tom Fitton from giving Trump advice that might directly send him to the slammer.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon