'Let Me Stop You': Fox News Host Slams Marsha Blackburn's Pro-Trump Rant

Fox News host Eric Shawn corrected Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) after she compared Donald Trump's legal woes to President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Blackburn argued during a Sunday interview that there were "two tiers of justice."

"Rules for the Bidens and the Clintons and the Democrat elites," she said. "And then a separate set of rules for everyone else."

"And when you look at this and how they are coddling and protecting the Bidens," she added. "And then you look at President Trump's situation, where they're going after him, after his aides, a maintenance worker."

Shawn interrupted: "Let me stop you there."

"They're doing that because he didn't give over what he should have done," Shawn explained. "Those are not his classified documents. He can't do that. He thinks they're his, but they're not. And he should have given them back a year before when he was asked. But before I let you go ahead, there's no moral equivalence here."

Blackburn continued to argue that Republicans did not get equal treatment under the law.

"And then holding people accountable," she said, urging hearings. "And maybe going back and looking at what happened with the Clintons. What happened with the Clinton Foundation?"

"Oh man, the Clintons, all those years, all those investigations," Shawn sighed.