Trump-Appointed Judge Tosses Ex-POTUS's Lawsuit Against CNN

Poor Lumpy:(
Trump-Appointed Judge Tosses Ex-POTUS's Lawsuit Against CNN
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 30, 2023

There is some bad news for Trump as a federal judge in Florida tossed out the twice-indicted former President's defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which he claimed that the network's use of the term "the Big Lie" associates him with Hitler.

Poltico's Kyle Cheney said that Judge Ragg Singhal dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it can't be refiled.

Last year, Trump launched the lawsuit against CNN for defamation and asked for compensatory damages over $75,000 and punitive damages of $475 million.

According to CBS, he claimed that CNN has harmed his reputation with "false, defamatory, and inflammatory mischaracterizations of him" and that the network's conduct "is intended to interfere with [his] political career."

Sound familiar?

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon