Trump-Appointed Judge Tosses Ex-POTUS's Lawsuit Against CNN

There is some bad news for Trump as a federal judge in Florida tossed out the twice-indicted former President's defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which he claimed that the network's use of the term "the Big Lie" associates him with Hitler.
Poltico's Kyle Cheney said that Judge Ragg Singhal dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it can't be refiled.
Last year, Trump launched the lawsuit against CNN for defamation and asked for compensatory damages over $75,000 and punitive damages of $475 million.
According to CBS, he claimed that CNN has harmed his reputation with "false, defamatory, and inflammatory mischaracterizations of him" and that the network's conduct "is intended to interfere with [his] political career."
Sound familiar?