Kamala Harris Delivers Gut Punch To Kevin McCarthy’s Attack

Kevin McCarthy may want to think twice before he criticizes Biden’s or anyone else’s negotiating skills again.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 30, 2023

At The New York Times DealBook Summit, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin about attacks from ousted ex-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on President Biden’s negotiating skills. In effect, McCarthy was claiming Biden is too old to negotiate, Sorkin said. Even worse, McCarthy accused Biden of not being able to think for himself during their negotiations but was only able to deliver talking points pre-written on cards.

The look on Harris’ face was priceless. But when she began her response, “With all due respect,” followed by a big grin, the audience tittered because it was obvious she was about to deliver a wallop. She did not disappoint.

“When anyone who has had the experience that he has most recently had," Harris said, referring to McCarthy's ouster from the speakership, "I don’t think he’s a judge of negotiations." The audience clapped and laughed loudly. Sorkin bowed his head, obviously trying – and failing - not to laugh, too.

Very nicely done, Madam Vice President.

