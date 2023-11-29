'Let Me Get This Straight': Raskin Rips Comer Over Hunter Biden

It would be amusing to watch Republicans feigning to be the party of law and order over Hunter Biden's testimony, except that they are fighting for a closed-door meeting. And except that they have zero evidence of wrongdoing on the President's part, so they're fucking with his family members -- specifically a private American citizen.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) was not amused.

Raskin said, "Let me get this straight, then went on to call the GOP move "an epic humiliation" and "a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it."

"Let me get this straight," Raskin said in his statement. "After wailing and moaning for ten months about Hunter Biden and alluding to some vast unproven family conspiracy, after sending Hunter Biden a subpoena to appear and testify, Chairman [James Comer (R-Ky.)] and the Oversight Republicans now reject his offer to appear before the full Committee and the eyes of the world and to answer any questions that they pose?"

"Chairman Comer has now apparently decided to avoid all Committee hearings where the public can actually see for itself the logical, rhetorical, and factual contortions they have tied themselves up in," he said. "The evidence has shown time and again that President Biden has committed no wrongdoing, much less an impeachable offense. Chairman Comer's insistence that Hunter Biden's interview should happen behind closed doors proves it once again."

Rep. Jim Jordan, who criminally defied a Congressional subpoena, thought he should weigh in for some reason.

"Rep. Jim Jordan: We Want Hunter Biden To Give A Closed-Door Deposition First" https://t.co/IiUWXCgdtL — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 28, 2023

Hunter Biden, and I'm not a fan of his, is like crack to Republicans. He just called out their bluff, and they're running around like cockroaches in the sunlight. Nice of them to continue to expose themselves, though.