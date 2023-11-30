'Where's The Beef?' Dems Mock GOP Impeachment Efforts

Top Democrats on Wednesday mocked Republicans for a "slow start" to their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

At a House Minority press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) was asked why he thought Republicans had not done more on impeachment.

"Any American who has watched one minute of the government oversight and reform proceedings over the last six months knows it to be political theater at its worst," Democrat Joe Neguse (CO) explained. "They've articulated no cogent basis for impeachment or connection to the constitutional standard."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) offered a comparison to a vintage Wendy's restaurant commercial.

"I know I'm now going to date myself," Lieu began. "My kids won't understand this, but remember that Wendy's commercial, Where's the beef? And they show this sandwich, and you look at it, and there's essentially no beef, and the customer keeps saying, Where's the beef?"

"So where's the evidence?" he asked. "The Republicans can't point to a single shred of evidence implicating President Biden. That's why it's a slow start. There is no evidence."