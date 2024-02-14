AOC: Biden And Trump Could Have Gone To High School Together

As AOC pointed out to Jake Tapper yesterday, Biden and Trump could have gone to high school together. Plus, you know, only one of them has 91 indictments. Via The Hill:

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came as part of a conversation with CNN anchor Jake Tapper about a report issued last week about President Biden by special counsel Robert Hur — which included some scathing assessments of the president’s age and mental acuity.

[...] Pressed over if she should have any concerns over Biden’s age or whether he should be the nominee, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to just the few years in between the 81-year-old president and Trump, the GOP front-runner, who is 77.

“I think right now, when it comes to the president’s age, folks are talking about how he’s 81, but we have to look at firstly, Donald Trump who is around the same age…he’s 77 years old. They could have gone to high school together,” she said.

The New York progressive defended Biden’s record, telling Tapper, “And what I know is who I’m going to choose is going to be one of the most successful presidents in modern American history,” while applauding the Biden administration’s work on the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan.