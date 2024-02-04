First News Blooper Reel Of The Year

January was not kind to newscasters, especially the camera operators, who were apparently too busy getting the latest Taylor Swift news to make sure the cameras were following the right people. To be fair, it must be difficult for the anchors and reporters to keep their professionalism while covering important topics like olive oil infused coffee, pickleball safety, bathroom stalls and what I thing were the Taylor Swift back up dancers.

But by far, the best blooper was the dog having a blast in a snowstorm while its hoomin was willing to risk life and limb to grab the leash.

Open thread below...