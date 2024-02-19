Fox Host Calls Out Guest's Double Standard On Trump

Fox News host Arthel Neville grilled conservative pundit Gianno Caldwell after he suggested Donald Trump should re-elected because of his experience.

During an interview on Sunday, Neville asked Caldwell why Trump was leading Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

"So I ask you, what is Donald Trump selling that voters like?" Neville wondered.

"Well, Donald Trump, from what I can see, is selling experience," Caldwell replied. "People do remember the Trump years in terms of the economy."

"Let me, let me jump in there," the Fox News host interrupted. "Why does Trump's experience count and Biden's experience doesn't?"

"Well, here, let me push back a little bit and say both of their experience count, but we see what one experience has gotten us, and that's the current president of the United States," Caldwell insisted. "A lot of people believe that the economy is going in the wrong direction, despite what the numbers are in terms of the data."

"Why is that despite the numbers?" Neville pressed.

"Inflation has gone down," Caldwell admitted. "We've seen that in the data. However, the prices haven't."