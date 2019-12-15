Fox News Host Arthel Neville Catches Pro-Trump Lawmaker Dodging: 'I Asked You A Simple Question'

Rep. Guy Lorin Reschenthaler (R-PA) was grilled by a Fox News host on Sunday after he ducked a question about whether he saw any presidential misconduct in Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

"Was there any testimony provided during Intel or Judiciary hearings that concerned you about how President Trump conducts himself and conducts business as president?" Fox News host Arthel Neville asked.

"What concerns me is Hunter Biden was getting paid $50,000," Reschenthaler opined before being interrupted by the Fox News host.

"I asked you about President Trump," she said. "Please stick to President Trump. He's the one who's on trial, sir."

"There's nothing about President Trump that concerns me," Reschenthaler insisted. "Aid [to Ukraine] was released and aid was released in the form of Javelin missiles. Obama sent well wishes and blankets."

The Pennsylvania representative complained that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee had not agreed to his request to subpoena the whistleblower who first reported Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine.

"You know there are reasons and laws in place to protect whistleblowers," Neville observed before posing a question about efforts to obtain Trump's tax returns.

"Donald Trump is still fighting to keep his financial records hidden from view and the American people," she explained. "He blocked former National Security Adviser John Bolton from testifying, people with the most intimate firsthand knowledge about the inner-workings of the Trump White House."

"Does any of that prompt you to ask, why?" the Fox News host wondered.

"Let me just push back real fast on the whistleblower," Reschenthaler said. "The whistleblower does not have that right to be anonymous and I asked for the whistleblower to appear in executive session, meaning it would have been closed door and members only."

The congressman went on to argue that the reason Bolton and other White House officials didn't testify is because Democrats did not provide the correct paperwork.

"Come on, Congressman," Neville interjected. "You know that President Trump could have allowed [former White House attorney Don McGhan] and Mr. Bolton to testify. He didn't."

"I just asked a simple question," she added as Reschenthaler protested. "Does any of that prompt you to ask why? I mean these are the people who would be -- they have the most intimate knowledge of what's happening [in the White House] and if nothing is going on that should not be revealed to the American public then we want those people to go out and defend the president. Wouldn't you?"

"Well, it's because a subpoena has to be issued, they weren't," the congressman claimed. "Subpoenas should have been issued and the court should have resolved this."

At that point, Neville conceded that Reschenthaler may never give her a straight answer.

"We're not going to go back and forth," she said.