'Fire Her!' Fox News Fans Melt Down After Host Criticizes Maskless Spring Breakers

Fox News host Arthel Neville faced criticism from viewers on Sunday after she suggested that vacationers on spring break have "too many freedoms" if they refuse to wear a mask.

During a live report from Miami, one Florida correspondent told Neville that very few visitors were wearing masks.

"Because it's not required," Neville observed. "That's the point... You know, people don't follow the rules if they're given too many freedoms."

That remark prompted dozens of tweets from upset Fox News viewers.

"Did those words really just fall out of your mouth?" one viewer asked. "Lady you get worse and worse and worse."

"So you want to LIMIT OUR FREEDOMS?????" another complained.

"Fire this idiot will you please," one person demanded.

Read some of the tweets below.

@ArthelNeville "PEOPLE DON'T FOLLOW THE RULES IF THEY'RE "GIVEN" TOo MANY FREEDOMS" Did those words really just fall out of your mouth? Lady you get worse and worse and worse.



— Cuffs (@OhioCuffs) March 21, 2021

Did @ArthelNeville just say people won't follow the rules if their given too many freedoms? Really? So you want to LIMIT OUR FREEDOMS?????



— Fred Doucette (@M2_MeasureTwice) March 21, 2021

@ArthelNeville @foxnews Arthell thinks people have too many freedoms. Is this corporate philosophy? Americans won't follow rules if "given" too many freedoms? Fire this idiot will you please



— Cuffs (@OhioCuffs) March 21, 2021

Communist @ArthelNeville just said "People are given too many freedoms, unfortunately" regarding the lack of mask wearing in Miami Beach. Un-f*cking-believable. @FoxNews



— Adrienne I ❤️ DeSantis 🏖☀️ Haddad (@adrienne_haddad) March 21, 2021

"People don't follow the rules if they're given too many freedoms."



- Arthel Neville, just now on Fox News







*She would probably like to take that one back



(I hope)



— Bill (@GenericBill) March 21, 2021

.@ArthelNeville this is what happens when you give them “too many freedoms"?



You're a fool and should move to a different news station idiot. #LiberalismIsTheRealPandemic



— Twitler (@Schmacky3) March 21, 2021

UGH! again ABSOLUTE WORST show on @FoxNews #foxnews is Saturday and Sunday's with Arthel Neville & Eric Shawn. Arthel has a mission and she is taking Eric with her. Let 'Freedom' rein Arthel.



— Linda (@wakeupbeheard) March 21, 2021

"People don't follow the rules if they are given too many freedoms."



Really???



And how many of those pesky freedoms are the people allow to exercise?



What a take.



SMDH



— Tracy (@JustaThought47) March 21, 2021

Watching Fox this morning. Quote from Arthel Neville: "Unfortunately, people don't follow the rules if they're given too many freedoms"



What??? Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore.



— Harry Canyon (@HarryCanyon2) March 21, 2021

Just turned on @FoxNews to actually hear Arthel Neville say



“People don't follow rules when they have too many freedoms"



Are you kidding me?? pic.twitter.com/ngExa2iZ2a



— D & L 🇺🇸 (@honor_dennis) March 21, 2021

@ArthelNeville



Did you just say" people break the rules when they are given too many freedoms"? Sounds like you should be broadcasting from Venezuela



— mike wallace (@terrystec) March 21, 2021

@FoxNews I am appalled at Arthel Neville. She said in reference to Miami Beach “when people have too many freedoms, they don't follow the rules". What the hell, who is she to decide. There is no mask mandate in Fl. She said that was the problem. I am about done with Fox News!



— Mary Nelson (@Ihaveasmileforu) March 21, 2021

Wow, did Arthel Nevel just tell us people misbehave when given too many freedoms? I thought America was the Land of the free and the home of the brave? Maybe she has us confused with another country?



— Patti Voorhees (@Polishgirl) March 21, 2021

Leo-hear the latest? She just said "when people are given too many freedoms, they don't follow the rules?" What? American Revolution, Civil Rights Movement, Women's Suffrage??? She's ignorant.



— Silver Christie (@SilverChristie3) March 21, 2021

OMG! Did I hear Leftist-Driven-Arthel Neville say (re: Spring Break, Miami Beach), "They're given too many freedoms". Freedom does NOT cause Troublemakers or EVIL! SHAME ON U ARTHEL! & Eric, stop bending over-find your spine! click@EricShawnTV



— America First For President Trump (@JOECIOLINOSR) March 21, 2021

On #foxnewslive @ArthelNeville just said that “people dont follow rules when they are given too many freedoms." Fuck you. #FoxNews is fake conservative news. @TuckerCarlson, @Gutfeldfox and @JesseBWatters are the only people left that are worth a shit on that channel.



— VegasFord (@VegasFord702) March 21, 2021

@ArthelNeville



Fox News is not a reputable conservative news channel anymore they're a weak liberal mouthpiece. Arthel Neville comment about the Flordia Governor no mask policy is hypocritical there are immigrants crossing our border untested and no mask. @FoxNews fire her.



— John Shaft (@OG_Bumpy) March 21, 2021

@ArthelNeville who in the hell are you to say what you said? “When people have too many freedoms, they don't follow the rules". There is NO mask mandate in Fl. I am appalled. I hope you get fired.



— Mary Nelson (@Ihaveasmileforu) March 21, 2021

She's an ignorant hack. Just heard her say "when people have too many freedoms, they don't follow the rules." Well, hello! She wouldn't have her job without people not following the rules to achieve freedom. Think new nation, women's suffrage, civil rights movement.



— Silver Christie (@SilverChristie3) March 21, 2021

Who said this?



“You know, people don't follow the rules if they are given too many freedoms."



1. China dictator Xi Jinping



or



2. Fox News weekend host @ArthelNeville #FoxNews #mediawatch #freedom



— The One (@edscala) March 21, 2021