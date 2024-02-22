Hannity Blames FBI For GOP Sh*tshow Over FBI Informant

Whenever the former fool and his Republican colleagues claim that 'Russia Russia Russia' was a hoax, or they throw in Christopher Steele and Hillary Clinton's name, It's obvious they're guilty of something Russia-related. And that's pretty much what Fox News's Sean Hannity did to explain his part in propping up a source that wasn't credible. Oh, and it's the FBI's fault.

Reps James Comer and Jim Jordan just nodded along with Hannity. Those two really should be resigning after wasting a fortune of taxpayer money on one man's incredible story that was fed to him from Russian intelligence, and they used that to smear President Biden and his son.

"There's another name that I think you all recall, and his name was Christopher Steele," Hannity said. "And Christopher Steele was the one that had put together the Hillary Clinton bought and paid for dirty Russian dossier, money she funneled through a law group to hire an op research firm that hired Christopher Steele."

Hillary Clinton = DRINK!

"He turned out not to be credible," he continued. "By the way, they were warned about that in August of 2016, before the 2016 election by Bruce Ohr, that it was political, don't trust it, but they did it anyway. My question is, now we have a guy that worked for the FBI yet again, another source that turns out to not be credible."

"And I'd like to know what is wrong with the FBI," the Fox News host said. "My understanding is this guy was working for the FBI as an informant for 14 years with even, even having authority to break the law to get to the bottom of crimes."

"I'd like to understand why the FBI keeps hiring informants that they then tell us years and years later are not credible, not when it actually matters," he added.

Well, I want to know why Fox News pays Hannity millions of dollars every year to lie to the American people. Hannity promoted the informant 85 times last year, so Is the Fox News host feigning to care about the truth all of a sudden? There is no foundation for an impeachment now, and they know it. It was all blown out of the water after they cozied up to the wrong guy in an attempt to attack the President. The fact is, they have nothing. Not one credible witness.