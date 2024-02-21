Jack Posobiec: 'We Didn't Get All The Way There On Jan. 6th'

By Conover KennardFebruary 21, 2024

Alt-right political activist and Pizzagate enthusiast Jack Posobiec has said some strange things about former President Donald Trump's attempted coup on January 6th before, but now he's taken it to another level. Jack, like a lot of his anti-American pals, isn't a fan of democracy. Posobiec told the audience at CPAC, "We didn't get all the way there on January 6th."

"I just wanted to say welcome to the end of democracy," Posobiec said. "We're here to overthrow it completely."

"We didn't get all the way there on January 6th, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here," he continued. "We'll replace it with this right here."

At that point, it appears that he held up a cross. Because, you know, Jesus always taught us that we should overthrow the government to put a corrupt pussy grabber who is facing 91 felonies back in power.

"Amen," he added. "That's right, because all glory, all glory is not to government, all glory to God."

Well, his God is a dick, so I'll stick to mine, thankyouverymuch. Whenever we cover anything this lunatic says, we should include his freakout over Taylor Swift in late January. It's my favorite thing. We must never forget that. #NeverForget

"We don’t have Taylor Swift on our side, but you know who we have? We have Kid Rock," he said. "We have Ted Nugent. We have influencers. We have all these people -- Jon Voight."

That stupid chud isn't going to overthrow anything. How does he even dress himself in the morning?

Editor's note: It's worth noting that white Christian nationalists expect to be a large part of any future Trump administration. - Karoli

Discussion

