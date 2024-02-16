Judge Engoron Drops A $364 Million Hammer On Trump

Alright guys. The ruling we have all been waiting for is finally here! To remind everyone, this is the civil trial out of New York City where Donald Trump and the Trump Org were facing up to $370 million in "disgorgement" (ie, fines) and the possibility of losing their business license.

Trump has been ranting all over his social media platform, going so far as accusing Letitia James of knowing the outcome weeks in advance.

The total amount fined: $364 million

License to do business in New York: Not revoked, BUT

Trump cannot do business in New York for 3 years.

Eric and Don Jr. cannot do business in New York for 2 years.

Reminder that this is on top of the $83.3 million judgment Trump was ordered to pay after defaming E. Jean Carroll.

Trump is going to need all that sweet RNC money soon.

Read the ruling here.

$355 million from Donald Trump

$4 million from Eric Trump

$4 million from Donald Trump, Jr.

$1 million from Allen Weisselberg

TOTAL: $364 million!!

Expect an appeal, but wow. This is incredible.